Three locations in JoCo. offering free flu shots this weekend

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- We are nearing flu season, which means it's time to get your flu shot.

Th ER of Shawnee off I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway is just one of three places in Johnson County where HCA Midwest Health will be giving away free flu shots Saturday morning.

So if you don’t have insurance and don’t want to pay $30-to-$40 for a flu shot, this is your chance to get it for free.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, only 50-percent of all kids received a flu shot last year while only 31-percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 49 received their flu shots.

The reasons people don’t get a flu shot varies – some don’t believe they are effective, others don’t want to take time out of their day to get them. But over the past few decades, doctors have been consistent with their message – getting the flu shot is the best way to avoid getting sick over the winter months.

Last year, more than 4,600 people died from the flu, and doctors say studies prove getting a flu shot – while not 100-percent effective – still gives you your best chance to avoid getting sick this coming flu season.

Besides the ER of Shawnee, you can also get a free flu shot starting at 8 a.m. at ER of Olathe and Overland Park Regional Medical Center. There is a limited supply, so you might want to show up early to guarantee you get one.

Other organizations throughout the metro will offer free flu shots as well, so reach out to your local health department to learn more.

"It's not always perfect so it's not 100-percent effective, but what we do know is even if you get the flu vaccine and you happen to get influenza that year, you have a much lower risk of dying and of having severe illness if you have had the shot," pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Meade said.