Pumpkin spice oatmeal recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal

All you need:

1/2 cup oats

1 cup milk or milk alternative

½ cup pumpkin puree ½ tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

½ tbsp. Chinese five spice

½ ripe banana, mashed

1 tbsp blueberries

1/2 tbsp honey or agave nectar

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp pecans

All you do:

1. Cook oats in milk or milk alternative (on stovetop or in microwave).

2. While oats are still warm, stir in ½ cup pumpkin puree, mashed banana and blueberries. Mix until even throughout.

3. Mix in cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and Chinese five spice.

4. Top with pumpkin seeds and pecan and drizzle with honey or agave nectar. Add additional fruit such as sliced banana or baked apples, if desired.

Source: Hy-Vee Dietitian, Amanda Moder, RD, LD