Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Spaghetti Squash

Makes 4 servings (1/4 of a Spaghetti Squash)

1 medium spaghetti squash

2 Tablespoons minced garlic

1 Tablespoons olive oil

5 cups fresh spinach with stems removed

½ cup evaporated skim milk

2 Tablespoons low fat cream or Greek cream cheese

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup grated part skim mozzarella cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cook the spaghetti squash using your favorite method or in a slow cooker. After washing the squash, pierce it 4-5 times with a knife. Place it in a slow cooker in one inch of water. Cover and cook on low 4-6 hours or until the skin of the squash “gives” easily. Remove the squash from the slow cooker to allow it to cool to the touch, about 20 minutes. Cut the squash in two lengthwise and remove the seeds. Use a fork to separate the strands of the spaghetti squash.

Heat medium sized pot or skillet, to medium-high heat. Add olive oil and garlic. Sauté the garlic, stirring frequently, for 1-2 minutes as you get an aroma of garlic in the room. Add the spinach and stir until it is wilted. Add evaporated milk, cream cheese, and parmesan cheese and stir until cream cheese is melted and blended. Pour the sauce evenly over each of the two halves of the spaghetti squash. Use a fork to distribute the sauce throughout the squash. Sprinkle ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese over each squash half. Place squash on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until hot and bubbly.

Note: To save preparation time, the squash can be cooked and stored in the refrigerator uncut one or two days before you need to use it.

Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 187; Total Fat 8g; Saturated fat 1.4g; Protein 13.3g; Carbohydrate 14.5g; Fiber 2.6g; Sodium 254mg;

Source: Adapted from peasandcrayons.com