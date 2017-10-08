Chuck E. Cheese’s offering sensory sensitive Sundays for kids with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of kids love the fun and excitement of Chuck E. Cheese's, but for some youngsters with special needs, the sights and sounds can be too much.

That's why on the first Sunday of every month, the pizza chain is offering a sensory friendly experience for those kiddos.

"We do it to draw in kids with special needs and autism to help them out, to give them a chance to play like every other kid. Just with dimmer lighting, no noise and no costumed characters are out."

"As a mom with two children who are on the autism spectrum. It means a lot. the stimulation is not getting to them. It's actually okay for them, so they are able to enjoy these games. Enjoy the good times here without being too anxiety-ridden, so it's really a big deal."

If your little ones could benefit from sensory sensitive Sundays, it happens on the first Sunday of every month from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

We checked and two Chuck E. Cheese's -- 10510 Metcalf Lane in Overland Park, and 9196 N. Skyview Avenue in KCMO -- are offering this experience in the metro.