Hundreds rally for charity founded by slain Coach’s co-owner Mike Darby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Sunday, hundreds of people came together to raise money for the orgranization started by Mike Darby, one of the victims murdered along the Indian Creek Trail.

Although the event was planned months in advance, it comes the same week as police charged Fredrick Scott with a third murder. He is considered a suspect in three other killings on the trail, including Mike Darby.

Bretty Darby helped organize a golf tournament at Deer Creek Woods to raise money for his uncle. "He was a huge sports guy, obviously he owned a sports bar for more than 35 years. I have memories of everything from soccer to baseball to basketball to football... even golf events, here and there," said Darby.

Together they hoped to raise more than $25,000 for charity. The money raised will go toward Tour De Hope, the organization Mike Darby founded. It will also be used to pay for a scholarship to Rockhurst High School.