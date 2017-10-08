Project Homeless Connect provides free medical care and job training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday, hundreds of homeless men and women in the metro received a number of free services including medical and dental care and even job training through Project Homeless Connect.

David Haynes, also known as Pops, has gone viral after a picture posted more than a week ago. Katt Hurst snapped the picture and said she knew she could help. Since the photo was taken, the two have talked every day.

"It has been very emotional for both of us. Getting to know each other and trusting each other," said Hurst. On Saturday, Haynes and Hurst reunited and Project Connect.

"Little simple things that we take for granted, like toothpaste or having a cell phone, being able to be mobile, he has none of that. So it's been a very emotional and overwhelming experience," said Hurst.

More than 250 volunteers and 60 service providers participated in the event.

Amber Bauer with Community Services League said the event is a one stop day of service for the several hundred men and women who attend the event.

"They can get IDs, birth certificates, free haircuts, medicaid information, dental, medical, chiropractic. I mean we have everything you need," said Bauer.