Voters select board members to oversee streetcar district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Voters in Kansas City made their way out to the polls on Saturday to elect a board of directors to oversee the new streetcar district. Out of 19 candidates, the following seven people have been selected to govern that board:

David Johnson

Cindy Circo

Jeff Krum

Ruben Alonso III

Jan Marcason

Crissy Dastrup

Leonard J. Graham

All seven board members support the streetcar expansion.

“That`s seven pro-streetcar candidates, myself included and other neighborhood leaders and business leaders that want to make sure that we actually build what the voters authorized in August.

Now that the board has been formed, they'll have to come up with a way to fund the proposed expansion.

“We also want to make sure that things are governed appropriately because it`s our money too,” Johnson explained.

Of the 19 candidates on Saturday's ballot, four were opposed to the extension or had expressed concerns about funding. The non-profit Smart KC endorsed those four candidates. Leaders with that organization say, even though none of their candidates were elected to the board, they will not stop fighting against this proposed expansion.

“Without funding there`s no way to get matching federal funds or even funds from private sources, you have to have the public funds first. So until that happens, until the public votes that in, it isn`t over,” said Sherry DeJanes, Treasurer of Smart KC.

She adds that regardless of the outcome, Smart KC will continue working to improve transportation in the Metro area.

“We’re not against transit, in fact we’re in favor of it but we’re in favor of something that actually transports people to and from places they need to go,” said DeJanes.

Now that the board members have been selected, the next step in the process is a third mail-in election where voters will be asked to approve additional taxes, that are required to fund the expansion.

In Saturday’s election, Out of 35,364 eligible voters there were 2,636 ballots cast for a 7.45% voter turnout.