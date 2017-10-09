City of KCMO officially declares Oct. 9 as Indigenous Peoples Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City now joins a growing list of more than 50 U.S. cities shucking the celebrations of Christopher Columbus in favor of recognizing the indigenous people of North, Central, and South America.

The city council adopted legislation on Friday to officially declare Oct. 9 as Indigenous Peoples Day in Kansas City, Mo.

Resolution No. 170786 states, in part:

Christopher Columbus, a man who is known to have “discovered” the Americas, came upon land that was already inhabited by Indigenous Peoples; and WHEREAS, Columbus’ voyage to the Americas opened the door to crimes, including but not limited to the introduction of transatlantic slavery and genocidal acts against Indigenous People; and WHEREAS, the Indigenous People were promised security and protection, though were forcibly relocated and their land seized to allow for European settlements; and WHEREAS, the City of Kansas City and current day Jackson County was historically inhabited by the American Indian people; and WHEREAS, the City of Kansas City recognizes and acknowledges the significant contributions made in our community by Indigenous People and commits to ensure greater access and opportunity for continued contribution;

Indigenous Peoples Day was adopted in Lawrence, Kan. back in 2015.

Alaska, Minnesota, and Vermont have all adopted Indigenous Peoples Day statewide. South Dakota celebrates Native American Day.

The push to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day first came about in 1977 by a delegation of Native Nations to the United Nations.