Dairy-free pumpkin spice creamer that only has 18 calories per serving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --If you love pumpkin spice lattes but can't afford all those calories every day, you're going to love Cindy Newland's recipe for this pumpkin spice creamer. If you have a dairy allergy or are just trying to avoid dairy in your diet, this is also dairy-free.

Newland says this healthy alternative can be kept in your refrigerator for up to a week. According to Newland, there are only 18 calories in two tablespoons of the creamer.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.