Driver’s car struck by debris thrown from overpass on I-70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A routine drive to work for a metro man became a close call Sunday morning. He says people on an overpass threw rocks and concrete at his car, causing him to narrowly miss hitting a semi.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard spoke to that driver, Richard Sule, about the close call on Interstate-70 and S. Phelps Road.

Independence police say they haven't had any calls like this in the last couple months.

Sule said someone threw stuff at his car on I-70, and he says many people on social media are saying they've had it happen too.

Sule commute to St. Joseph for work, more than an hour each way, every day.

He knows the roads, so when he was on I-70 early Sunday morning and came up on the Phelps overpass, he knew he was looking at something out of the ordinary -- a car parked there, and two people standing, looking down toward the interstate.

"It was kind of suspicious to me, with how crazy people are nowadays, that something in my mind was just like, 'this isn't right,'" he said.

Sule said he aimed to get over to the far right lane but there was a semi, so he made it to the middle lane and that's when he heard it.

"I heard two loud pops. It was more of a pop than a bang, so I thought I ran over something," he recalled.

But as he pulled over on the shoulder and looked at his car, he realized the people he'd seen were throwing what he assumes were rocks or chunks of concrete.

He says he and his fiancée can't really fork over the deductible cost since they're planning an April wedding, but more than anything they both appreciate the saving grace of centimeters.

"I'm grateful that nothing happened and it didn't come through my windshield because who knows what could've happened. Could've ran into the semi, caused a pileup on the highway. I'm just grateful none of that ever happened," he said.

Sule said it was too dark to get a great look, but he called police and went in to file a report.