Edgemoor takes new, single terminal plan for KCI to the people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "There are multiple work streams going on at once, but we are extremely committed to making sure the project's a success," Geoffrey Stricker, the Managing Director at Edgemoor, told a packed crowd at Kansas City Police Department's South Patrol's Division Monday night.

For Stricker, it was the second such meeting in just hours as he tried to sell people about his firm's billion-dollar plan to build a new, single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

"The city is taking the lead on the campaign and for that we are supporting them in any way we can something that relates to the design and some of that relates to coming to meetings like this to explain the benefits of the project," said a confident Stricker.

Edgemoor boasts designing a new, single terminal at Kansas City's airport will pay be an enormous economic boost to the metro area at no cost to taxpayers.

"If you don't fly, you don't pay, so there's tax increases required to the city in any way, shape or form. All the funding comes directly from the airport," Edgemoor's Managing Director reassured the crowd.

"I just want to make sure it will be a safe place especially with what we just saw in Las Vegas when all those people were killed," said Jackson County resident Erin Burroughs.

Burroughs just one of several attending the meeting with safety at the forefront of their concerns.

"Yes, it's a much-needed project for many, many reasons. I just think with all that glass that's a apart of building the new terminal, they need to make sure it will be safe," added Burroughs.

Meantime, a confident Stricker told the crowd not to worry. He insists, if approved by voters on November 7th, safety, bringing more jobs to the area and completing the top-notch, billion-dollar project will be their goals.

"Of course, it all depends on the voters. Everything on social media proves to be positive about the renderings and the overall project, and, I'm glad about that, so if it takes off we hope to sign a contract by late spring and start our ground-breaking by the summer of 2018," said Stricker.