‘Felony Lane Gang’ member arrested in metro, caught with hundreds of fake credit cards

BELTON, Mo. -- Police said members from the Felony Lane Gang are back in the Kansas City metro, this time in Belton. When FOX 4 last told you about the gang they were targeting women at Johnson County pools and dog parks.

“They go in and they steal cards and they make cards and they kind of saturate an area, and then they are down the road and gone,” said Lt. Brad Swanson, with Belton Police.

He said Belton Police arrested one member of the gang a few weeks ago. George Garcia Montagne, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit device in Cass County. Police said when they arrested him they found hundreds of fake credit cards in his car.

“Obviously they are intelligent because they are figuring out how to do this stuff,” Lt. Swanson told FOX 4.

He said there’s been two to three instances of people using fake credit cards a week in Belton, and said the gang could still be in the area.

Some drivers FOX 4 talked to said this is why they pay with cash at the gas pump, to avoid skimming devices.

“My father has been a victim of that many times so we are very careful with that we are old school and we use cash,” said Kathryn Gergen.

Police said the skimming device might be attached to a gas pump or an ATM.

“Any way they can scam the system and scam people without having to actually work they will do it,” Lt. Swanson said.

Thousands of people follow a Facebook page run by The Felony Gang Task Force that tracks the group's location. According to the Facebook page, the group preys on moms, especially those living in nice cities and towns. Investigators said because the gang is constantly on the move they are hard to track down.

Lt. Swanson said police are also looking for a woman who they said used a fake credit card on Sunday at the Hy-Vee in Belton. Police are calling her a suspect and want to find out if she’s part of the same group from Florida.

If you have information call Belton Police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.