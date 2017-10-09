Halloween ideas for parents with kids who are too little to trick or treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As children anticipate the fun of trick-or-treating on Halloween, parents may be wondering how to incorporate some of that fun for their younger children who are still too little for trick-or-treating and candy.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to share some fun activities parents can do with toddlers.

Mary suggests:

Halloween sensory bags- these are a fun, non-messy activity for both infants and toddlers.

Halloween sensory bin- ideal for older toddlers and up. Great for working on fine motor, pre-math, and language skills.

Pumpkin decorating vs. Pumpkin carving- toddlers can be involved with pumpkin decorating using paint, gluing tissue paper or even just placing stickers.

Halloween parade- toddlers love to dress up too. Gather some friends for a parade around the neighborhood to show off costumes in the early evening before it gets dark.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.