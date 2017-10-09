Innovations on display at CEATEC Japan 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year's CEATEC Japan focuses on the Internet of Things and artificial Intelligence as companies come together in Tokyo to show off their latest innovations.

CEATEC Japan is a changing trade show - what used to be all the latest gadgets from big-name companies has morphed into a show focusing on what's possible in the future. This is a future filled with gadgets connected to the internet and harnessing artificial intelligence. Here are some of the neat things we saw at this year's show.

ALPS

Tech company Alps had a neat display with a technology they call Haptic Trigger Plus. The booth looked like a virtual batting cage. Basically, their technology lets VR users feel the crack of the bat. Additionally, a baseball loaded with sensors gives real-time feedback on swing stats.