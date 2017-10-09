× Liberty High School places teacher, coach on paid leave to investigate misconduct accusation

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty School District confirmed to Fox 4 on Monday that they have placed a teacher at Liberty High School, 200 W Blue Jay Drive, on paid leave while they investigate reports of misconduct.

“LPS takes any report of alleged misconduct seriously,” spokesperson Dallas Ackerman said. “Expectations of our staff members are made clear, and Board policies are in place should a situation arise. It is not the practice of Liberty Public Schools to comment on personnel matters. Investigations take time, and it is important to respect all involved.”

Ackerman added that the district acted as soon as they became aware of the teacher’s suspected misconduct, but Ackerman would not say how the district learned of the misconduct of which he is accused.

The teacher is also a coach and was placed on leave from both positions on Thursday.

As a rule, Fox 4 does not release names of suspects unless charges are officially filed. So far, the accusations against this teacher/coach have not led to charges.