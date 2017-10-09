Liberty teacher who is also a coach placed on leave, under investigation for misconduct with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. - A Liberty School District staff member who is both a teacher and coach at the high school is on administrative leave. The male staffer was placed on leave on October 5th following alleged misconduct involving a student.

School district leaders have released the following statement about this issue:

"LPS takes any report of alleged misconduct seriously. Expectations of our staff members are made clear, and Board policies are in place should a situation arise. It is not the practice of Liberty Public Schools to comment on personnel matters. Investigations take time, and it is important to respect all involved," said Dallas Ackerman, Director of Communications for Liberty Public Schools.

Liberty Police say a report was filed against the administrator on Friday. They have investigated the matter and determined that there is not enough evidence at this time to warrant a criminal investigation against this person.

Liberty School District officials say this is the staff members sixth year working for the district. The individual will continue to be placed on leave as the district investigates.