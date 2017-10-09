× Man facing child sex charges after victim’s family works for months to keep him away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KCK man is facing charges in Johnson County of aggravated indecent liberties and sexual exploitation of a child.

Michael Anthony Wooten, 34, was arrested and charged on Monday stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to April. Courts granted the victim’s grandmother a Temporary Order of Protection from Abuse against him back in July.

Court documents indicate that Wooten and the victim previously lived in the same Shawnee residence while he was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

The victim’s grandmother told investigators that Wooten had “a physical relationship” with the victim since December 2016. She said she and the victim’s mother had worked with police to try to prosecute Wooten. In February, the mother threw Wooten out, but he continued to come to their neighborhood, and was once caught inside their home, to meet the victim.

The victim’s grandmother told investigators she worked with police and a detective sergeant trying to keep Wooten away from the victim.

She said she once found a hickey on the victim’s neck and had writing on her bathroom mirror and toilet seat that said “I love you everyday” and “you are so beautiful,” which she contends was written by Wooten. She also said she found a photo of Wooten and the victim kissing.

Wooten is held on a $250,000 bond.