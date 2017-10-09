Mo. state representative suggests pulling tax dollars from Kansas City Chiefs & NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican State Representative Nate Walker, from Kirksville, is calling for the formation of a task force to study pulling state tax dollars that support NFL activities, more specifically, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The NFL is big business. Previous governors and legislators in Missouri have invested millions of taxpayer dollars into NFL facilities for economic development and entertainment purposes," said Missouri Representative Nate Walker.

"Recent protests are impacting viewership, hurting the fan base of the NFL, and putting at risk all of our public investments. NFL stadiums have been a major investment of taxpayer money and the league must remain popular to continue to have a positive impact on our local and state economy,” he continued.

Walker describes himself as a "lifelong fan of the KC Chiefs" but says he wants to debate whether or not taxpayer dollars should continue to support the NFL.

“If the NFL doesn't want to respect our state and our flag and our country, then, maybe we need to reevaluate what we're going to do,” Walker told FOX 4.

“We gave (the Chiefs) $25 million in tax credits to move their training facility back to Missouri,” Walker said. “And the state also pays $3 million annually for the Jackson County (Sports Complex Authority) which operates the facilities at Arrowhead.”

The Sports Complex Authority tells FOX 4 that the $3 million from the state are for both the Chiefs and the Royals. Beyond that, the Complex Authority had no comment on Walker’s announcement on Monday afternoon.

The Chiefs also declined commenting.