MoDOT asks people to slow down, pay attention as they remind drivers of double lane closure along WB I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- I-70 driver should prepare for backups Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m., MoDOT will close two lanes along westbound I-70 at Paseo Boulevard between Troost and Woodland Avenue.

The closures will give crews the opportunity to repair bridges. A recent MoDOT study showed that I-70 was experiencing deteriorating bridges and pavement issues, which need to be addressed.

MoDOT said they want drivers to slow down, and pay attention as they drive through work zones. Driver inattention is often times the number one cause of work zone crashes.

Monday's bridge repairs are expected to be finished by 1 p.m.

For more information on work zones, click here.