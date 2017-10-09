Nearly 4 months after man was murdered at KC gas station, police release surveillance video with hopes it will generate tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department needs your help solving a murder.

It's been nearly four months since 26-year-old Craig Barksdale was shot to death at a convenience store at 80th and Troost, and now investigators say unless someone steps forward with information, this cold case could go cold.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a white four-door vehicle pull up to the convenience store June 17, 2017, the night Barksdale was murdered. In the video Barksdale is seen talking with the people in that car just before he died.

Police say they want to talk to the people in that vehicle with the sunroof. They believe they may have information that will help them determine who murdered Barksdale.

Please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) if you know who the occupants of the vehicle were.