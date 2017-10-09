Overland Park Police investigating officer-involved shooting at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park Police say there was a shooting on Monday afternoon involving an officer. Police tell FOX 4 that a man suspected of threatening an officer was shot, but didn't say how badly he was hurt.

The shooting happened near W. 133rd and Melrose at an apartment complex called "The Sovereign at Overland Park." The staging area for media updates is near Blue Valley Northwest High School and the Blue Valley Sports Recreation Complex, but neither the school nor the complex were impacted.

FOX 4's Rebecca Gannon reports that the man made some sort of threat towards the officer, it's unknown if that involved a weapon or gesture, but that man was shot and hospitalized. A neighbor tells FOX 4 that two shots were fired.

Police were first sent to the scene at about 2:45 p.m. for a domestic call where someone was threatening to take their own life. The man who was shot stepped out onto a balcony and made the unspecified threat before the shooting.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

