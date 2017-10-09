× Police officer receives handwritten note of gratitude

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has released a note handed to an officer during his patrol shift. The handwritten note reads:

“In case you haven’t felt it today …. You are appreciated.”

“In case you wanted to quit today …. DON’T, You are needed.”

“In case you haven’t heard it today … THANK YOU!”

The police officer who received the card asked not to be identified, but expressed his gratitude. The Toledo Police Department posted a photo of the note on its Facebook page, along with the message, “It is an honor to protect and serve the @city_of_toledo. Thank you for the support!”