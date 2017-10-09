Shortly after KC sees its 113th homicide of the year, Heartland Coalition Against Gun Violence will host forum on gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Heartland Coalition Against Gun Violence will be in Kansas City Monday to lead a forum at the Success Center at UMKC.

The forum will feature a panel of people discussing how gun violence affects kids.

Mayor Sly James will also be there, as well as the mother of a Sandy Hook student murdered in 2013.

The forum comes after Kansas City's 112th and 113th homicides this weekend. This time last year, Kansas City had 94 homicides.

The most recent killing happened Sunday at the East Hills Apartment Complex in south Kansas City. Police found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was sent to the hospital where he later died.

The first homicide of the weekend happened late Friday night when police were called to a shooting near 38th and Olive.

According to police statistics, more than 70, of the 113 homicides, were from a gunshot wound. It is a trend that community groups hope to address Monday morning.

The forum starts at 9:30 a.m. with Mayor Sly James giving the welcome address.