With coworkers who are more like family by her side, KC hospice worker joyfully accepts Fox 4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Working in hospice can be tough, but a local woman says one of her coworkers makes going into work every day a little easier.

Christina Watley nominated Angela Clayton for Fox 4's Pay-It-Forward Award because she says Angela treats all her coworkers and patients like family.

"She makes sure everybody feels appreciated at the job," Watley told Fox 4. " It's a very emotional job, and when she walks in, she just uplifts everyone. You know, you could come in with a bad day, and she'll make your day."

The two work together at Gelnnon Place, where Angela is described as a star.

Angela was all smiles and even giggled as she received the award on her break.

