$15-million will be spent on renovating KC Museum to make it more interactive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Work has begun on renovating the Kansas City Museum.

City leaders met Tuesday to kick off work on Corinthian Hall, located in the Historic Northeast.

This was once the home of RA Long, a lumber baron who helped build this town. In 1940 it became a museum but in recent years, it fell into disrepair.

This past spring, Kansas City voters approved an $800-million bond project. Some of that money - along with private donations - will pay for the $15-million in renovations. When they finish in 2019, it will be a first-rate, interactive museum.

"It's great to see it have a rebirth and to once again have this be the main institution in Kansas City for which we can learn about the cities past, present, and future," KC Museum Executive Director Anna Marie Tutera said.

The Museum currently has more than 100,000 artifacts in storage. Some of those items will go on display on the upper two levels once the renovations are completed.