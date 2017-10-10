× Belton man charged with deaths of 2 female friends faces judge in Cass County

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Kylr Yust, 29, the man now charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, is scheduled to make an appearance Tuesday afternoon in Cass County Court.

In addition to the first degree murder charges, Yust is also charged with two counts of abandoning a corpse. He will be arraigned on these charges, as well.

Kara Kopetsky, Yust’s former girlfriend, disappeared in 2007. Her remains were not found until April 2017, near the remains of Jessica Runions, who disappeared after allegedly leaving a party with Yust in September 2016.

Police found Runions’ burned-out car on September 10, 2016, in the area of 95th Street and Blue River Road. Yust was arrested on September 11. Investigators noted he had burns to his face, hands and arms, in addition to scratches on his face.

Months later on April 4th, a mushroom hunter contacted police to report that he found the remains of two people in heavy woods near Y Highway and 233rd Street in Peculiar, Mo. Investigators used DNA and dental records to identify the remains of Runions and Kopetsky.

The arraignment is set for 2:00 p.m., at the Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville.

Get the fox4kc app for updates on this and other developing stories.

Android – iPhone

Yust is now in custody. His bond is $1 million cash-only.