Fall fun: DIY Halloween decor and a recipe to get you in the spirit

Pumpkin Ravioli
serves 4
Filling
1 each pie pumpkin
1 tsp salt
1 Tbs. Olive oil
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp nutmeg
2 Tbs honey
1/4 C. parmesan cheese
1 tsp lemon zest
1 Tbs corn starch
1/2 C. water
wonton papers
- Half and seed the pumpkin- should be about 2-3 lbs Sprinkle with salt and olive oil
- Bake in the oven skin side down for 20 minutes at 375 or until the pumpkin is soft.
- Scoop out the flesh of the pumpkin into a bowl and season with cinnamon, nutmeg, honey, Parmesan cheese, and lemon zest.
- Place 2 tsp in the middle of a wonton wrapper. Blend together the cornstarch and water. Dampen a pastry brush with the cornstarch mixture. brush all sides of the wonton wrapper and fold over making a triangle. Repeat.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Place ravioli in the water and cook until they float, about 2-3 minutes. Coat with the sauce and serve
Sauce
1 Tbs Olive oil
1 Tbs Shallot
1 tsp garlic
1 C. Pumpkin or squash small dice
1/4 C. White Wine
1/4 C. Chicken stock
1 C. Cream
1 Tbs sage, chopped
1 tsp salt
Nutmeg, cinnamon and parmesan for garnish.
Heat the olive oil, shallot and garlic. Sweat for 1 minute, add the Pumpkin and the white wine. Allow to reduce until the pan is almost dry. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil, then add the cream. Heat and reduce by 1/4. Season with sage and salt.
Scoop the sauce over the ravioli and garnish with nutmeg, cinnamon and parmesan.
If you prefer more sauce with your ravioli, make a double batch.
Frugal, fabulous and scary decor for your party
What You Need:
- Doll
- White Spray Paint
- White Fabric
- Red & Black Markers
Easy wreaths for your front door
You'll need:
10" Styrofoam wreath form
2 or 3 colors of 6" wide tulle
Ribbon
Black paint
Paint Brush
Halloween themed decorrect
Glue Gun and Glue
Floral Wire
Scissors
Ruler
Directions:
1. Paint wreath form black and let dry
2. Cut 78 pieces of tulle 15 in long
3. Tie strips around wreath
4. Add matching ribbon (optional)
5. After wreath is full add any Halloween decorations such as:
Glitter "Happy Halloween"
Witch hats
Pumpkins
Spiders
For more tips, watch the video above to see how Tamra Hudson assembles her wreath.
