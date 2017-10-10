Fall fun: DIY Halloween decor and a recipe to get you in the spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fall is full of fun recipes and crafts. Fox 4 invited Chef Renee Kelly, Stacy Widmar with Frugal and Fabulous and Tamra Hudson with Encore Unique Boutique on the morning show Tuesday, Oct. 10 to help us get in the spirit.

Pumpkin Ravioli

serves 4

Filling

1 each pie pumpkin

1 tsp salt

1 Tbs. Olive oil

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

2 Tbs honey

1/4 C. parmesan cheese

1 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbs corn starch

1/2 C. water

wonton papers

Half and seed the pumpkin- should be about 2-3 lbs Sprinkle with salt and olive oil

Bake in the oven skin side down for 20 minutes at 375 or until the pumpkin is soft.

Scoop out the flesh of the pumpkin into a bowl and season with cinnamon, nutmeg, honey, Parmesan cheese, and lemon zest.

Place 2 tsp in the middle of a wonton wrapper. Blend together the cornstarch and water. Dampen a pastry brush with the cornstarch mixture. brush all sides of the wonton wrapper and fold over making a triangle. Repeat.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Place ravioli in the water and cook until they float, about 2-3 minutes. Coat with the sauce and serve

Sauce

1 Tbs Olive oil

1 Tbs Shallot

1 tsp garlic

1 C. Pumpkin or squash small dice

1/4 C. White Wine

1/4 C. Chicken stock

1 C. Cream

1 Tbs sage, chopped

1 tsp salt

Nutmeg, cinnamon and parmesan for garnish.

Heat the olive oil, shallot and garlic. Sweat for 1 minute, add the Pumpkin and the white wine. Allow to reduce until the pan is almost dry. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil, then add the cream. Heat and reduce by 1/4. Season with sage and salt.

Scoop the sauce over the ravioli and garnish with nutmeg, cinnamon and parmesan.

If you prefer more sauce with your ravioli, make a double batch.

Frugal, fabulous and scary decor for your party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What You Need:

Doll

White Spray Paint

White Fabric

Red & Black Markers

Easy wreaths for your front door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'll need:

10" Styrofoam wreath form

2 or 3 colors of 6" wide tulle

Ribbon

Black paint

Paint Brush

Halloween themed decorrect

Glue Gun and Glue

Floral Wire

Scissors

Ruler

Directions:

1. Paint wreath form black and let dry

2. Cut 78 pieces of tulle 15 in long

3. Tie strips around wreath

4. Add matching ribbon (optional)

5. After wreath is full add any Halloween decorations such as:

Glitter "Happy Halloween"

Witch hats

Pumpkins

Spiders

For more tips, watch the video above to see how Tamra Hudson assembles her wreath.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.