Free smoke alarm giveaway kicks off National Fire Prevention Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This is National Fire Prevention week. Smoke alarms remain one of the best ways to keep your family safe during a fire.

That’s why Saturday, Tech Electronics in partnership with Gentex, the Kansas City Fire Department and Sun Fresh Market, came together to host a smoke alarm giveaway. More than 300 detectors were handed out to anyone in need.

“We really enjoy it. It’s nice to be able to give back to the community and seeing people really in need taking these detectors and protecting their family and their property,” said Chris Wilhelm with Tech Electronics.

The devices are more important now than ever because construction materials in modern homes can make fires spread even faster.

If you missed today’s giveaway, contact your local fire department. Many of them have smoke alarms on hand they can give you for free.