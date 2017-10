Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- It's a dinner emergency in Gladstone tonight. But some families will be getting a little more than they ordered.

FOX 4's Megan Gillard was in Gladstone where firefighters are picking up delivery duties tonight.

But as they bring the pies, they're also checking smoke alarms, and for those homes with working smoke detectors, their order is free.

Gladstone Fire Department teamed up with the new Domino's at 7302 N. Oak Trafficway for the event.