High-end hair salon product heist angers West Plaza store owner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "More people use the term violated. It makes me a little angry versus anything else. I mean how dare you?" said a steamed Patty Walters, the owner of Bangs Salon near West 47th and Belleview Avenue in Kansas City's West Plaza neighborhood.

Walters, who's proudly run a successful hair salon in the neighborhood for the last 20 years, couldn't believe the telephone call she got Tuesday morning.

"Some of the guys who work next door at the sports bar called and told me that my back door had been smashed. Looks like the person or persons who did it threw something threw the glass and just shattered it," said a frustrated Patty.

Walters is angry and with good reason. She says for the second time this year burglars broke into her hair salon. This time the cold-hearted culprits snatched up all kinds of popular, high-end hair products and a lot more to the tune of $20,000.

"Our Bumble and Bumble line was stocked on several shelves were totally full and now they are just empty. The shelves were packed with expensive hair products probably six deep of each product. Shampoos, conditioners, sprays and even my stylists' brushes, curling irons, flat irons and blow dryers are all gone. Today is the first day of our work and it's been a stressful," said Walters who filed a report with Kansas City police.

Patty says during the early morning hours Tuesday the bandits first cut the outside electrical lines in back of her salon, yanked out electrical meters and ripped apart two, rear security cameras. The burglars then shattered the rear, glass door once inside committed their costly crimes in the dark.

"They committed the crimes knowing they had cut the electrical wires in the back, so the alarms to our business and the sports door next door were not triggered. It makes me feel bad. I mean I don't understand why they would do this? We're all just hard working people," added Walters, who now plans to invest in a "high-tech" security system.

"It's just so insane to think that somebody did this. They even stole our trash cans. We think that's how they stole all of the hair products and accessories," said salon employee, Chris Noble, who admits the bizarre crime has left them all baffled and angry.

Meantime, Patty Walters vows they will bounce back.

"Absolutely we will. I mean I'm a fighter and as for those crooks, hopefully police will catch them," Walters told FOX 4's Robert Townsend during an exclusive interview Tuesday.