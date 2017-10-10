Is “Baby Driver” infantile? “The Beguiled” beguiling? “Wish Upon? “The House?” Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shawn and Russ agree that "Baby Driver" is one of the year's most entertaining movies! Here's their take on that one and three other films available this week!

1) BABY DRIVER (R)

Sony Pictures

RUSS

Decadent, violent, profane…and wildly entertaining, “Baby Driver” is a zippy heist film fueled by a kinetic soundtrack that should appeal to both Baby Boomers and Millennials.

SHAWN

"Baby Driver" is pure fun. Energetic and action packed. Loved the cast. But the stars of this movie are car chases and automobile stunts.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) THE BEGUILED (R)

Focus Features

RUSS

Sophia Coppola's remake of the old Clint Eastwood Civil War drama, “The Beguiled" is modestly effective, but perhaps a bit too restrained for its own good.

SHAWN

Atmospheric almost to a fault. However, "The Beguiled" is smartly directed and succeeds because of its cast. The focus on gender politics is interesting but not always successful.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) WISH UPON (PG-13)

Broad Green Pictures

RUSS

Wish Upon” is the latest in a long line of horror movies to deal with the old trope, “Be careful what you wish for.” Most ticket buyers will probably wish they had their money and 89 minutes back.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

4) THE HOUSE (R)

Warner Brothers

SHAWN

This movie should have been funny. But it isn't. Honestly Will Ferrell hasn't been funny in a while and Amy Pohler needed Tina Fey by her side in the worst way.

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

