× KC FORUM: Fire Safety, Foundation and Giving Basics

2017-40 In this week’s KC Forum Teresa Hamilton talks about an organization she started years ago to help a family member with the basics like shampoo and toothpaste, but today it has grown to help thousands more. The Chartrand Foundation works to assist kids who want to play sports who may not otherwise be able to afford it. Just in time for National Fire Prevention Week, we learn about how to stay safe around chimneys.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Voice: Doug Medlock

Engineer: Ed Walker

Music: The Elders