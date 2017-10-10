One driver dead in two-vehicle collision on Parallel Pkwy just east of I-635

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK Police say there's been a deadly crash on Tuesday afternoon at 33rd and Parallel Parkway.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the crash just before 4:30 p.m., the scene is a few blocks east of Interstate 635.

KCK Police working fatal crash 33rd & Parallel Pkwy. Driver of blue car died. Elderly man. SUV driver hospitalized minor injuries.#fox4kc pic.twitter.com/eoqpDmhhxA — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) October 10, 2017

FOX 4's Kera Mashek reports that investigators a driver of a silver SUV was headed west on Parallel when the driver of a blue car attempted to turn onto Parallel, and there was a T-bone collision.

The driver of the blue car was taken to a hospital, but they died. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, FOX 4 will provide further updates as we receive more information.