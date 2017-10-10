Local 2-year-old and her family collected more than 300 pounds of pop tabs to benefit Ronald McDonald House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A little girl is making big strides in her efforts to help the organization who helped her family right after she was born.

Saige was born prematurely with a number of medical issues. Her family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for weeks as she received medical care at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Sage is now two and a half, and her family is giving back in a big way through soda can tabs.

"The first year we collected about 37 gallons and last year we collected a hundred pounds," Saige's mom, Sami, said. "This is our third year and we collected over 300 pounds."

Saige and her family hope to be able to donate even more next year.

Ronald McDonald House Charities works with a recycling company in Kansas City. The company buys the tabs and also makes a donation. Last year the organization raised more than $20,000 through the program.