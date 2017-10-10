Mo. Senator Claire McCaskill visits KC to host townhall ahead of stop in Maryville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A Missouri State Senator visited Kansas City Tuesday to speak out about a number of issues.

From the war on terror and tax cuts to next year's election, Senator Claire McCaskill addressed a crowd of people at Truman Memorial Building.

McCaskill has hosted more than 40 public meetings throughout the state so far this year. At each meeting people who attend had the opportunity to ask questions.

Tuesday's hot topics included President Trump's stance on border security, DACA and affordable insurance.

McCaskill is gearing up for her re-election bid in 2018. It would be her third term.

The state's republican attorney general, Josh Hawley, officially announced Tuesday that he's taking on McCaskill. It's early, but many political experts are predicting a toss-up. McCaskill says she's ready for the race.

"I believe Josh Hawley has spent more time talking to the insiders in Washington the last four months than he has Missourians," McCaskill said. "He's got a lot of questions to answer. As you just witnessed, I'm now for 44 hours this year answered any questions any Missourian wanted to ask of me in places that are bright red."

After KC, McCaskill was headed to Maryville for her next town hall meeting. She will be in Washington Wednesday.