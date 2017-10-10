Multiple new restaurants in one place offer more dining options for those shopping at Ward Parkway Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Months of construction at the Ward Parkway Center has come to an end.

The first restaurant at The Pavilion at 89th and Ward Parkway is now open.

Planning for this $16-million project started nearly two years ago. Crews broke ground last spring. It replaced the old Dillard's department store which closed years ago. The store was torn down, and the 31,000 square foot center was built in its place.

The food pavilion will have five or six new restaurants, and a pedestrian plaza as well.

The center already announced the first three restaurants are Smitty's Garage, Midici Pizza and Charleston's.

A week and a half ago, they held a job fair to fill all the new jobs it will take to staff the restaurants.

The burger joint Smitty's Garage is already open. The other two will open by the end of the month.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for October 26. That is when they will announce the other restaurants that will open at the center.