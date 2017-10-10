Police surround a Hardee’s in Liberty, working to convince armed, barricaded man to surrender

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Police have surrounded a Hardee's restaurant near 291 Highway and South Withers on Tuesday evening where they say there is a gunman inside the restaurant who is refusing to come out of the building.

Investigators say there are no other people inside the restaurant with him at this point.

Employees say a customer came in and muttered something, then pulled a gun and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

