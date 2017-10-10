Police surround a Hardee’s in Liberty, working to convince armed, barricaded man to surrender

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Police have surrounded a Hardee's restaurant near 291 Highway and South Withers on Tuesday evening where they say there is a gunman inside the restaurant who is refusing to come out of the building.
Investigators say there are no other people inside the restaurant with him at this point.
Employees say a customer came in and muttered something, then pulled a gun and barricaded himself in the bathroom.
SWAT approaching Hardee’s in Liberty where man allegedly barricaded self in restroom #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/eeoChzdOY1
— Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) October 10, 2017
Update: all employees out. Police trying to determine if suspect still inside. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/wxicNeem3e
— Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) October 10, 2017
