Student sues Shawnee Mission school district for reported sexual assault at study hall

A Johnson County middle school student and her father are suing the Shawnee Mission school district.

According to court documents, the female student attended Westridge Middle School and said that a male student sexually assaulted her during study hall in May.

Court documents state that there were two teachers present in the room at the time of the reported assault.

While investigating the student’s report, a school resource officer found three prior incidents where female students reported the perpetrator had assaulted them in a similar manner, but the school district did not report the complaints to police.

The court records state that the perpetrator was eventually given a 10-day suspension, but was allowed to apply non-school days occurring during spring break toward his 10-days of suspension.

We are waiting on a response from the school district.