Union Station investing millions in new hands-on exhibits for children ages 7 and younger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big changes are coming to Science City.

An expansion project bringing in new attractions for younger kids will be announced Tuesday morning.

Union Station plans to spend around $7-million on this project, and the new hands-on exhibits they bring in to Science City will be aimed specifically at kids ages seven and younger.

For the past ten months, Science City has worked with the Boston Children’s Museum to develop a blueprint and decide how they want to carry out this expansion.

The Boston Children’s Museum is one of the largest and oldest children’s museums in the world, and the hope is they will bring fresh ideas and new ways to attract families to Science City.

Over the past few years, Science City has worked with Burns and McDonnell, along with local schools, to create and install new exhibits, and according to Union Station officials, attendance has grown by 50-percent in recent years.

But the real focus on this expansion is early childhood development. They want to make a positive impact on young kids during their most critical ages of development by getting them excited about science, technology, engineering and math.

Early indications are they will renovate parts of Science City as well as expand even further into Union Station. But the exact details of this project won’t be unveiled until 10 a.m.