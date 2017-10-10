Video captures 11-year-old’s joy after learning her adoption is final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – School surveillance cameras recorded the moment an 11-year-old Utah girl learned a judge approved her foster parents' request to adopt her and her younger siblings.

"This is like the biggest thing that's ever happened to me," Tannah Butterfield told KUTV.

Video shows American Heritage School's office manager Jackie Alexander, known as Ms. Jackie to the students, grab Tannah by the shoulders and deliver the happy news.

"My heart was so happy. It was like 'Ah!' I was like screaming," Tannah remembered.

Tannah's excited, heartwarming reaction has since received an outpouring of love from people around the world.

"Crying from Australia, what a beautiful moment congrats to you all," one person wrote.

"Made my day, week, month ... thank you for sharing. In a world full of sadness and disaster, so wonderful to see this truly beautiful and joyous moment," wrote another.