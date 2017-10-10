Young Illinois boy battling rare disease says he wants as many birthday cards as possible for his 13th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUDA, Ill. -- A young boy from Illinois battling a rare disease is hoping you'll help make his birthday wish come true.

Joey Bauer has CLN 3 Batten Disease and told WQAD for his birthday later this month he is hoping to get as many birthday cards as he can.

Bauer, who will turn 13 on Oct. 25, says the cards will help him feel loved.

If you'd like to send a card, you can address it here:

Joey Bauer

215 S. Center Street

Buda, Illinois 61314

When asked about Joey's disease his mom, Bonnie, said, "It will eventually cause juvenile Alzheimer's, bed-ridden, blind, feeding tube."

Bonnie told WQAD that she knows her time with Joey is limited.

"It gets harder as each thing happens, it gets more difficult for us," his mom added.

Click here to read Joey's full story or watch the video in the player above.