As the holidays approach, woman encourages KC to give to Operation Christmas Child as she shares organization’s impact on her life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's hard to believe but the holidays are just around the corner, but for the volunteers at Operation Christmas Child, the holidays are already underway.

At the Colonial Presbyterian Church, Operation Christmas Child is collecting donations to distribute to children in other countries.

As part of the program children in 100 countries receive all sorts of goodies.

Fox 4 spoke with a young lady who is from the Philippines who actually got a box 9 years ago, and she said it changed her life.

"They need to fill a box because it is life-changing for kids kids like me who never received a gift, never received a brand new bar of soap, never received a pencil and notebook," Jelyn Frazon said. "It's life-changing because these kids they can be in an orphanage, in a dumpsite like I was filled with plastics and all these waste materials."

Frazon added these shoeboxes are a blessing to these kids.