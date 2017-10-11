Boys and Girls Club of Kansas City opens new college career center for teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Boys and Girls Club of Kansas City is getting a new addition Wednesday - a College and Career Center for teens.

It's one of only three of its kind at Boys and Girls Clubs across the nation.

This center will give teens the resources they need to prepare for college or a career after high school.

They will bus teens from all the metro's Boys and Girls Clubs to this location at 24th and Elmwood in Kansas City to help them grab scholarships, fill out financial aid forms along with college applications.

"I know when I was a teen I had no idea what I was going to do, I just knew I was going to go to college. No clue what I was going to do it so if they can start planning early they'll have a better idea of what they want to do post secondary," Director of these College and Career Program Kelley Barnes said.

This career center was paid for in part by the Hartford Foundation.

"When they get down here they will probably flock to the computers. It will be the first thing that they do since everyone is so technologically savvy nowadays and so we have it already set up for them with different websites, different resources, ACT, prep and things like that," Barnes added.