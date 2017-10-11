Devastated family pleads for help in finding killer of Kansas City dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "My kids cried for him and right now I'm still trying my hardest not to cry in front of them, but it is very hard to not get emotional. He was such a loving father and Marco was good to me and my kids," said a weeping Charlotte Busby about her childhood sweetheart she and her family are now mourning.

"We had been dating ever since I was 15. He was a good person. A peacemaker for sure who never wanted any drama," Busby remembered.

Busby says she last saw Marco Green late Saturday night at her nephew's birthday party. Hours later, the unimaginable became all too real.

"They took the wrong person for no reason is all I can say," Busby told FOX 4's Robert Townsend as the couple's children stood around their crying mom. The children, ages 4, 6, 7 and 9 are now missing their dad.

Neighbors told police shortly after six on Sunday morning they heard several gunshots. Police arrived to the East Hills Apartment Complex near 76th and Monroe and found Green dead in a street.

Family members tell FOX 4 that Green's 2000, black BMW was still running and they also say police found his wallet and cell phone by his body.

"I think my brother was murdered in a senseless act of robbery and violence. He was shot four times in his back as he ran for his life. He just didn't go over there to that complex. He went there to visit friends and was killed. Somebody killed a loving, caring, family guy who didn't run the streets," says a frustrated Marcus Green about his brother.

"My life is now just wrecked. I really don't know what I'm gonna do without him. He was my help in many ways," said Charlotte Busby.

Family members also say Green, who worked as a construction and lawn care worker, recently bought a house for his family and was looking forward to working on it so they could move into their new home.

Now, another hurting family prepares to bury another loved one, whose life was snuffed out by gun violence.

"I want answers. I want to be able to tell my kids what happened and why did this guy do this to their dad," said Charlotte Busby.

On Friday at 7 p.m. a candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held held in honor of Green at Loose Park in Kansas City. A GoFundMe page is also set up to help cover funeral expenses.