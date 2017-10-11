Driver taken into custody after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle with only three inflated tires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A driver was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a chase with only three inflated tires.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, motorist assist responded to a Chrysler 300 broken down on I-635 at Kansas Avenue ramp Wednesday morning. While the motorist assist worker was helping the driver remove a flat tire, he noticed that the driver used the spare to try to block the view of the vehicle's license plate.

The worker suspected the car had a fake temporary tag and called troopers for back up.

When troopers arrived the driver got in his car and sped away even though the tire was flat.

Troopers say the vehicle also had been reported stolen in addition to having a fake temporary tag.

Because it was dangerous for other drivers on the road, troopers chased the car speeding away on three good tires south on 635 , which became Metcalf. Then the stolen car turned west on Shawnee Mission Parkway to I-35 where it headed north again. Then it took 635 north exiting on Shawnee Drive where it broke down near 46th Street.

Troopers took the driver into custody without incident. Troopers say the driver also has some outstanding warrants from KCK. The female occupant of the car was released.