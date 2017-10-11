JetSuiteX is like private jet travel at reasonable prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A startup airline called JetSuiteX lets you travel like you're taking a private jet but at prices that are much more affordable.

Recently I took a JetSuiteX flight from Burbank to San Jose. The startup airline uses planes with just 30 seats onboard. WiFi, snacks and drinks are free! It feels like private but flights are much more affordable. I found one-way flights to Vegas for around $130. It's not going to be cheaper than Southwest, but you're paying a premium for an experience that makes you feel like a celebrity.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!

You can read my full review of JetSuiteX here.