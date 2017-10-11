Liberty Schools investigate social media threat, plan extra security at high schools as precaution

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty School District sent out an email Wednesday night to parents notifying them of a social media post threatening Liberty high school students.

The district notified its security and law enforcement, and says it has investigated the threat but didn’t find it to be credible.

School is still on at both high schools Thursday, but with additional security as a precaution.

This is the email sent to parents:

“LPS High School Families,

Late this afternoon, we were made aware of a social media post that was being shared by high school students that suggested that “students not come to school tomorrow”, while also referencing the Las Vegas shooting.

Our District Safety and Security Team was immediately notified, and they also engaged with local law enforcement. While all threats are taken extremely seriously, nothing has been found credible with this particular threat and classes will be held tomorrow as scheduled. Simply as a precautionary measure, additional safety and security team members will be on both high school campuses tomorrow.

Unfortunately, these types of social media issues are more and more common and have been dealt with nationwide in recent weeks. We appreciate those that made us aware of this particular post earlier today and allowed for the prompt investigation.

As always, thank you for your partnership, and have a nice evening.

Office of Communications

Liberty Public Schools”