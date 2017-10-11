Mayor reveals campaign to attract Amazon HQ to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Sly James posted a video Wednesday outlying his plan to attract Amazon’s eye.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James tweeted early Wednesday morning that he will make an announcement at 3 p.m.

Mayor James’ tweeted a photo of himseld sitting at his desk surrounded by Amazon boxes with the caption, “I’ve been busy online shopping. Find out why at 3 p.m.”

The mayor’s video kicks off an online campaign to attract the retail giant as the company looks for a city to establish its second headquarters.

“Mayor Sly James, known for his social media savvy, recently purchased 1,000 items on Amazon.com. But here’s the kicker: within each product review, Mayor James tells Kansas City’s story, using a stat, fact or story about his city,” the mayor’s office said in a news release.

“It’s no secret we believe Amazon is a great fit for Kansas City,” James said in the news release. “So the idea was easy – make Kansas City the most-well reviewed city on Amazon,”

James ends the video with the hashtag #KC5Stars.

You see the mayor’s reviews at KC5Stars.com.