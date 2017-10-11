Mayor Sly James hints his announcement this afternoon will be about Amazon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Sly James tweeted early Wednesday morning that he will make an announcement at 3 p.m., and due to the clues in the photo that accompanied the tweet, it appears the announcement will having something to do with Amazon.

Mayor James’ tweet is a photo of him sitting at his desk surround by Amazon boxes with the caption, “I’ve been busy online shopping. Find out why at 3 p.m.”

Kansas City has been trying to lure a new Amazon headquarters. In September the city announced they will throw a hat in the ring to be the location of Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

Fox 4 will have a reporter at the announcement. Look for updates around 3 p.m.

