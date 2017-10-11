Memorial created to honor 2 KC firefighters who died while battling fire in northeast KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two years ago Kansas City lost two of its finest as they battled a fire along Independence Avenue, and on Wednesday a memorial was on display in their memory.

Firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh died after a wall collapsed on them while they were fighting the fire.

A memorial for both firefighters now sits at the Kansas City Museum, but the long-term plan is to display the memorial at the site of the fire, Independence Avenue and Prospect.

Michael Bushnell, who designed the memorial, said a is currently building is slated for development at the site of the fire, so they're waiting until that is complete before the memorial is moved.